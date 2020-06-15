See how your city’s close-in neighborhoods did in attracting well-educated young adults
Our CityReport, Youth Movement: Accelerating America’s Urban Renaissance, charts the growing concentration of well-educated young adults in the most central neighborhoods in the nation’s large metro areas. The trend is universal and accelerating. Every one of the 52 largest metro areas recorded an increase in 25 to 34 year-olds with a four-year degree living within 3 miles of the central business district, and the rate of growth accelerated in four-fifths of these metro areas compared to the previous decade.
Those are the aggregate figures for all 52 metro areas; here, we’ve created a dashboard that let’s you review the underlying data for each of these metropolitan areas.
You can select the name of any of the 52 largest metropolitan areas in the title dropdown box. The dashboard displays data on the number of 25 to 34 year-olds with a 4-year degree living within 3 miles of the center of the central business district in 2000, 2010 and 2016, the average annual percentage growth rate in this population between 2000 and 2010, and between 2010 and 2016, and the relative preference of well-educated young adults to live in these neighborhoods compared to all other metropolitan area residents. Data are from Census 2000 and the American Community Survey; details are in our full report.
Youth Movement Dashboard
