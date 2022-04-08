The NIMBYs made $6 trillion last year. In 2021, US residential values increased by $6.9 trillion, almost entirely due to price appreciation. These huge capital gains are attributable, in large part, to NIMBY policies that constrict the construction of new housing, particularly in high demand locations. The huge surge in housing wealth was aggravated racial and generational wealth gaps: Gains went disproportionately to older, white, higher income households. Capital gains on housing in 2021 were ten times larger than the total income of the bottom 20 percent of the population.
Little of this income will be taxed due to the exemption on capital gains for owner-occupied homes. Gains to homeowners dwarf the profits made by developers, foreign investors, or Wall Street home buyers. Rising home prices are a transfer of wealth to older generations from younger ones.
Must read
Ignorance of induced demand is engineering malpractice. Strong Towns leader Chuck Marohn dissects the shibboleths and double-talk that pass for professional engineering insights on the topic of induced demand. Citizens in Leesburg, Virginia are asking some basic questions about the likely effects of a state-proposed highway widening project. State highway engineers respond with claims that are by turns false, contradictory and absurd. Marohn offers a sentence-by-sentence analysis, handy for the next time you hear your local highway department claim induced travel isn’t real.
This is shoddy work, either tragically misinformed or deviously packaged. Either way, we have to do better. With the massive backlog of routine maintenance and the number of lane miles already in poor condition, the bar to build any new highway capacity should be extremely high. Even without digging deeply into this project, it is clear that the bar is not being met here, especially if the seriousness of these responses is any indication of the thoroughness of the project evaluation.
A feeble gesture to celebrate Earth Day in New York City. Gersh Gersh Kuntzman the founder of New York’s Streetsblog, offers up one of his occasional “Cycle of Range commentaries looking at plans to celebrate a “Car Free” Earth Day in New York City, which as a practical matter includes closing to car traffic just a handful of miles of city streets for a few hours. While that makes for an impressive sounding press release, it does precious little to move the needle on car dependence or climate change:
If can’t even ban cars from more than 3.8 miles of streets for a few hours on a single Saturday, how are we going to tackle the hard decisions ahead? How will our leaders get the public support they’ll need to make massive investments in transit, decarbonize our agriculture, clean the grid, and reduce our reliance on cars . . .
Houston’s I-45 Freeway pricetag goes up, The cost of Houston’s proposed widening and re-build of I-45 has jumped by about $750 million, to a total of more than $9 billion, according to new estimates from the Texas Department of Transportation. State highway departments are famous for low-balling construction cost estimates and repeatedly chalking up cost-overruns, and this is a classic case. As Planetizen reports, the I-45 project rebuilds the interchanges of all the downtown freeways, adds lanes to I-45, and further eviscerates city neighborhoods. Currently the project is on hold over civil rights complaints: Like many freeway projects, this imposes costs of city residents, primarily low income people of color, for the benefit of reduced travel times for those who are just passing through.
New Knowledge
Where the YIMBY movement is flourishing. The Brookings Institution’s indispensable housing expert, Jenny Schuetz, and co-author Cassidy Pearson provide the first data-driven look at the geography of America’s growing grass-roots pro-housing movements. In a new paper, “Where pro-housing groups are emerging” they show where YIMBY (Yes in my backyard) and other housing advocacy groups are established and growing.
Schuetz and Pearson painstakingly gathered data on the location and establishment dates of housing advocacy organizations around the nation, mining news accounts, social media and other “fugitive” data sources. They found more than 140 local advocacy organizations, most established in just the past few years. The groups are now widespread, with one or more groups in 29 states and nearly half of the 100 largest metro areas.
Not surprisingly, there’s a strong correlation between high cost housing markets and the growth of housing advocates. It’s apparent that local groups are found mostly along the Atlantic and Pacific coasts.
A plurality of these groups explicitly identify as YIMBY organizations, while others use broader but symmetric branding including terms like “abundant housing” and housing “for everyone.”
As Schuetz notes, the policy landscape around housing is changing rapidly, and the growth of these pro-housing movements is one of the best indicators of change. The YIMBY and other housing advocacy organizations don’t fit neatly into any existing political frame, and they appear to be changing the terms of the debate.
And, incidentally, if you’re in Portland between April 11 and April 13, you can join the conversation yourself, as the first national YIMBYtown conference since before the Covid Pandemic is being held at Portland State University. Jennie Schuetz will be a featured speaker along with a host of national housing policy experts and advocates. For more information, visit the conference website.
The Week Observed, April 8, 2022
Cassidy Pearson and Jenny Schuetz, “Where pro-housing groups are emerging,” Brookings Institution, Metropolitan Policy Program, March 31, 2022
