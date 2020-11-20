Yet more greenwash from State DOTs. AASHTO, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, is pushing another feel-good PR strategy for adding a slick environmental veneer to freeway-widening efforts. This one is called “PEL” for planning and environmental linkages, and purports to be a process for gathering environmental information and engaging stakeholders. But dig below the surface, and it’s the same predictable promotion for more asphalt and wider roads. PEL lacks any substantive criteria; the PEL report, for example is bereft of obvious terms like “pollution,” “greenhouse gases,” and “vehicle miles traveled.”
What PEL does have is a very green logo, what with birds, and trees and mountains, and a very blue highway. But at the end of the day its all about providing cover for more and bigger roads, like this pedestrian-hostile diverging diamond interchange.
Must read
1. The suburbs swing to Biden. Richard Florida and his colleagues have a geographic analysis of the pattern of Presidential election returns in 2020 compared to previous years. In addition to documenting the well established red-blue split, they look at the shifts in the margin of votes for each party since 2008. In general, rural and less dense areas have become redder, and urban areas and more dense areas bluer. The critical shift in the 2020 election compared to 2016 was a blue shift in the suburbs.
With the exception of the most rural areas, America voted more democratic in each broad category in 2020 than in 2016, but the biggest relative shift was in the nation’s suburbs. This article has a series of compelling data visualizations that illustrate the shift in voting patterns by county density over time, and is well worth a careful read.
2. Why not subsidize electric bikes? If we’re actually serious about reducing greenhouse gases and promoting urban living, why aren’t we offering generous subsidies for the purchase of electric bicycles, asks USPIRG’s John Stout. It’s a good question. Electric bikes are even greener than electric cars, and have other advantages: Bikes are more affordable overall, and can provide mobility to those not old enough or wealthy enough to afford a car. That makes e-bike subsidies inherently more equitable than electric car subsidies, which only benefit those wealthy enough to afford them. E-bikes also cause less traffic congestion. If we’re talking about electrifying transportation, E-bikes will require less in terms of overhauling manufacturing capacity and expanding the electrical grid, meaning they can be rolled out faster than a comparable number of electric vehicles. More affordable, more equitable, and quicker to implement: What’s not to like?
3. Covid is increasingly a rural threat. As the Covid-19 pandemic enters its even more devastating third wave, it’s striking rural communities the hardest. Writing at Axios, Caitlinn Owens and Sam Baker summarize the latest data on Covid cases along the urban/rural continuum. Early on in the pandemic, big cities were hit hardest. Now rates are nearly twice as high in rural America than in the largest cities. In the latest week there were 60 cases per 100,000 population in small, micropolitan and rural areas, compared to about 35 cases per 100,000 in the largest metros.
The idea that you could escape the pandemic by fleeing to a suburb or rural community has turned out to be a mirage.
New Knowledge
How the Covid pandemic (temporarily) reversed the growth in greenhouse gas emissions. No doubt, 2020 will be remembered as a tragic year, with the entire world struck by the Covid-19 pandemic. But new data shows that another global scourge, climate change has at least temporarily been delayed by a decline in greenhouse gas emissions. This isn’t a cause for celebration, and no doubt as the virus is beaten back, greenhouse gases will once again surge. But the nature and patterns of the recent decline in greenhouse gases offer us some useful insights into crafting a longer term policy that will deal with climate change.
In 2020 for the first time for which we have recorded data, there’s been a significant global decline in carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions. Data compiled by the Carbon Tax Center’s Charles Komanoff shows an consistent international patter on declines in CO2 emissions among the world’s largest carbon polluters in 2020 compared to 2019.
What’s interesting is that the amount of the decline differs across geographies and industries. Some of the biggest declines have been in air transportation, with total global emissions down 36 percent. But the biggest contributor to the decline in CO2 was less driving:
Nearly half of the global CO2 decline — 787 million tonnes out of the overall 1,621 million tonne drop — was accounted for by reduced ground transport emissions. With truck traffic probably little affected by the pandemic, as indicated by the mere 3.4 percent drop in world carbon emissions from industry, the decline presumably is attributable to decreased use of passenger vehicles.
Perhaps the most startling finding is that the decline in driving in the US accounted for fully 20 percent of the global decline in CO2 emissions in 2020. That’s ample proof of how important reducing vehicle miles traveled in the US is for making progress in fighting climate change.
Although the pandemic spread to all industrialized countries, and produced lockdowns, social distancing and extensive work-at-home arrangements, the decline in driving produced varied substantially across countries. In the US, driving-related greenhouse gas emissions declined by about 25 percent, a much bigger decline than in other high income areas, like Europe. What this likely signals, in part, is that there is more “slack” in US travel patterns—that when we figure out ways to reduce trips, it has a disproportionately greater effect in the US, where we routinely travel longer distances, than it does in Europe, which has greater density and shorter trips.
In addition to the global summary, Komanoff has produced a country-by-country spreadsheet that details carbon emissions over the course of 2020 by sector. It’s an invaluable resource for thinking about how the shifts in demand provoked by the pandemic and recession play out in terms of carbon reduction.
Charles Komanoff, Downturn in U.S. driving led 2020 global CO2 decline, Carbon Tax Center, November
In the News
GreenBiz published Joe Cortright’s commentary “Miracle on 14th Street” exploring how re-allocating street space to transit and active transportation is inherently equitable.
Streetsblog LA highlighted our story on state DOTs greenwashing their freeway expansion efforts.
Seattle Transit Blog directed its readers to our analysis of the reasons for the failure of Portland’s multi-billion dollar transportation ballot measure.
Clark County Today published its interview with Joe Cortright on the false claims made by the Oregon and Washington transportation departments that they must repay the federal government $140 million if they don’t build the proposed Columbia River Crossing.
The Week Observed, November 20, 2020
