Portland is winning the fight against congestion!

New data from TomTom shows Portland number one nationally in reducing traffic congestion:  Where's the celebration?  Portland chalked up the biggest reduction in traffic congestion of any city...

By Joe Cortright

Electric vehicle subsidies: Inefficient & Inequitable

Subsidizing electric vehicle purchases is an expensive way to reduce carbon emissions, and mostly subsidizes rich households who would have bought electric vehicles anyhow There's a new study fr...

By Joe Cortright

Another housing myth debunked: Neighborhood price effects of new apartments

New research shows new apartments drive down rents in their immediate neighborhood, disproving the myth of "induced demand" for housing If you're a housing supply skeptic, there's one pet theory...

By Joe Cortright

The Week Observed, May 31, 2019

What City Observatory did this week 1. Who bikes? Discussions of investing in bike infrastructure are often fraught with arguments about who benefits, with oft-expressed fears that bike lanes chie...

By Joe Cortright
What Matters to the Success of Cities

15

Economic Opportunity

A key measure of economic success has to be whether we provide widely shared opportunities for economic advancement.
2

Development Strategies

What are the policies and practices cities can follow to improve their economic prospects?
14

Talent & Prosperity

Talent drives city success: The biggest single factor explaining urban economic success is human capital.  
2

Housing Markets

The creation and allocation of living space within a metropolitan area shapes our well-being and the regional economy.
3

Innovation & Entrepreneurship

Generating new ideas and creating new businesses drives city economies and national economic growth.
2

Metro Economics

Metropolitan areas are the fundamental organizational units of our global, knowledge-based economy.
7

Urban Form & Transportation

Density, land use patterns and the transportation system interact to determine how well cities fulfill their fundamental t...
3

Distinctiveness

Every city has its own unique character and strengths which shape its economic opportunities.
3

Data & Tools

Quantitative data can shed light on the functions and performance of urban economies.
6

Kids in Cities

Young adults are increasingly choosing cities--what will happen when they have kids?
3

Placemaking & the Consumer City

The quality of life in cities is an essential ingredient and contributor to economic prosperity.
2

Portland

Portland is our home and a local laboratory for many interesting developments in urban living.
15

Questioning Congestion Costs

It's frequently claimed that traffic congestion imposes high and rising costs on the economy.  But is that true?
Driven Apart: How sprawl is lengthening our commutes

The secret to reducing the amount of time Americans spend in peak hour traffic has more to do with how we build our cities...
Joe Cortright
Full Report

The Storefront Index

As Jane Jacobs so eloquently described it in The Death and Life of American Cities, much of the essence of urban living is...
Joe Cortright
Full Report

Less in Common

The essence of cities is bringing people—from all walks of life—together in one place.  Social interaction and a robu...
Joe Cortright
Full Report

Surging City Center Job Growth

For over half a century, American cities were decentralizing, with suburban areas surpassing city centers in both populati...
Joe Cortright
Full Report
What Matters to the Success of Cities
City Observatory
Portland, Oregon
info@cityobservatory.org
Supported by
