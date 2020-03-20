Covid-19: County-level Incidence Estimates, 19 March 2020
By Joe Cortright
We’ve estimated the incidence of Covid-19 by county in states with 200 or more cases as of March 19, 2020. Incidence is calculated as diagnosed cases per 100,000 population. Data are shown for counties with 100,000 population or more.
Highlights:
Among these counties, the incidence of Covid-19 is highest in New York City (all five boroughs and Westchester County), New Orleans (Orleans Parish), Seattle (King and Snohomish Counties).
The highest rate recorded among these counties is 82.5 cases per 100,000 population in Westchester, New York. Twelve counties have rates of 20 cases per 100,000 or higher.
(This table omits counties with zero cases).
County level data on the incidence of Covid-19 per 100,000 population for states with more than 200 cases, 19 March 2020. These data show only states with 200 or more diagnosed cases of Covid-19. Data are drawn from county level estimates aggregated by Live Science. Data for California from Wikipedia. Data downloaded from these sites on 20-March 2020. States = CA, CO, FL, GA, LA, MA, MI, NJ, NY, TX, WA.
We’ve truncated our estimates to show only counties with 100,000 or more population because rates estimated for smaller areas may be unreliable and un-representative.
Editors Note (3:30 PM PDT 20 March: The New York Times (version updated 5.40 pm EDT 20 March) has also published county level counts of Covid-19 cases. Details here. https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/coronavirus-us-cases.html
